Thane: Two die while traveling in three wheeler after it meets with an accident on Mumbai Nashik highway near Bhiwandi

Two people traveling in a three wheeler tempo succumbed to their injuries after they met with an accident on Mumbai Nashik highway. The police said they were hit by Indica car from the front and later got crushed after a truck hit them from the back.

The police said the incident took place on January 16, at 2pm, when driver was driving a car MH 05 BL 2056 on the Mumbai-Nashik Highway. He drove rashly and lost control over vehicle it crossed the road divider and went on the Nashik-Mumbai highway in front of MP, Kapil Patil's bungalow. It rammed into the three wheeler tempo MH 04 KA 2182 in speed and met with an accident. "Also, the truck MH 04 HS 0304 was coming behind the three wheeler, was in speed. It hit the three wheeler tempo from behind and crash it down," said a police official from Narpoli police station.

However, two people traveling in the three wheeler tempo including a driver of the three wheeler and a helper succumbed to their injuries. The two were identified as Mohammed Azam Shah 37 and Uber Ahmed 18 both were reported dead.

A case has been registered at Narpoli police station under section 304 (A) and 279 of the Indian penal code and section 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act.

Madan Ballal, senior police inspector, Narpoli police station confirmed a negligence and rash driving case registered against the car driver and said investigation is going on further. The case has been registered against the car MH 05 BL 2056. "The car lost control and came on the lane going towards Mumbai and hit the three wheeler tempo. However, the truck which was coming from behind hit the tempo, which got crushed in-between the truck and car. Resulting in the death of the two who were shifted to an civic hospital, but were declared dead," said a police officer.

Monday, January 17, 2022