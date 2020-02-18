'This is why I don't cook': Twitter full of dark humour over Swami's bizarre menstruation claims

A menstruating woman who cooks food for her husband will be reborn as a 'kutri' in her next life, whereas her husband is doomed to be an ox, opines Swami Krushnaswarup Das ji in a video that has recently gone viral.

The video is not recent -- it is from a larger interaction that took place last year. But news reports and outraged netizens have once again put the Swami's comments under the spotlight.

Swami Krushnaswarup Das ji is a saint associated with the Shree Swaminarayan Mandir in Gujarat's Bhuj.

Sushmita Dev, the President of the All India Mahila Congress and a national spokesperson of the party, took to Twitter on Monday to criticise the comments.

Sharing a news report, she wrote, "A woman’s body prepares for pregnancy every month & if the egg is not fertilized, our body expels the thicker lining of the uterus from the vagina. This is our period. A biological process."

"What kind of a mindset holds that against a woman?" she asked.

The Ahmedabad Mirror report shared by her also quotes the Swami's video as saying that "this is a matter of scripture".