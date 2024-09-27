 'This Is Not A PR Stunt': Monk Entertainment Co-Founder Viraj Sheth On BeerBiceps & Ranveer Allahbadia's YouTube Channels Getting Hacked
"To put it on record, this is not a PR stunt. Both channels were hacked last night around 1130PM IST. We are calm because we have full faith in the YouTube team to help us retrieve the channels as they were before the hack," his statement on LinkedIn read.

Abhishek YadavUpdated: Friday, September 27, 2024, 07:45 AM IST
article-image
Viraj Sheth with Ranveer Allahbadia |

Viraj Sheth, Co-Founder & CEO at Monk Entertainment (Monk-E), issued a statement over YouTube channels of BeerBiceps and Ranveer Allahbadia getting hacked and refuted claims that "it was a PR stunt".

"Last night, two of our YouTube channels: BeerBiceps and Ranveer Allahbadia got hacked. Unfortunately, some people believe the channel hack is a PR stunt because we are not panicking."

Popular YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia's YouTube channels were hacked late on Wednesday night.

Ranveer's podcast show (TRS) is immensely popular and has seen guests open up about their lives like never before.

The guests have been prominent people from all walks of lives and his shows have featured people like External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar among other guests.

