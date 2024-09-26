'Celebrating...Death Of BeerBiceps Met With Death Of Diet': Ranveer Allahbadia’s 1st Reaction After YouTube Channels Get Hacked, Shares Picture Of Favourite Food

beerbiceps

In a shocking cyberattack, popular YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia, also known as BeerBiceps, had his YouTube channels hacked and renamed by cyber attackers on Wednesday night. The incident comes just days after the Supreme Court of India's YouTube channel faced a similar breach.

The hackers targeted two of Allahbadia’s major channels, renaming his flagship "BeerBiceps" channel to "@Elon.trump.tesla_live2024" and his personal channel to "@Tesla.event.trump_2024."

In addition to renaming the channels, the cyber attackers deleted all of his original content, including interviews and podcasts, and replaced them with older streams from Elon Musk and Donald Trump's events.

Allahbadia's channels remain inaccessible, as YouTube has since deleted both pages. Viewers trying to access the channels are now met with the message, "This page isn’t available. Sorry about that. Try searching for something else."

YouTube

Ranveer Allahbadia began his content creation journey at the age of 22 with his first channel, BeerBiceps, and has since built a digital empire of around seven YouTube channels, gaining nearly 12 million subscribers. Known for his motivational content and high-profile interviews, his channels have been a go-to platform for discussions on self-development, fitness, and entrepreneurship.

However, despite the cyberattack, Allahbadia appeared to take the situation with a smile on his face. Posting a light-hearted Instagram story from his @beerbiceps account, he shared an image of his food with the caption, "Celebrating my two main channels being hacked with my favourite food. vegan burgers. Death of Beer Biceps met with Death of diet."

In a follow-up selfie, he humorously stated, "Is this the end of my YouTube career? Was nice knowing you all."

Over the years, Allahbadia has gained widespread recognition for his interviews with prominent personalities, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, Ajay Devgn, Yuvraj Singh, Kareena Kapoor, and Akshay Kumar. His sudden disappearance from YouTube has left fans concerned, though many expect a swift recovery of his digital presence.

As cyberattacks on high-profile accounts grow more frequent, this incident raises further concerns about digital security, especially in the content creation space.

Whether Allahbadia can restore his channels or will start afresh remains to be seen, but his vast follower base continues to support him through this difficult phase.

One X user in support of Allahbadia wrote, "Ranveer Allahbadia's Beer Biceps YouTube channel and all videos deleted after a hack! Disturbing how fast technology is advancing, making digital safety harder to ensure. Stay safe, creators!"

Ranveer Allahbadia's Beer Biceps YouTube channel and all videos deleted after a hack! Disturbing how fast technology is advancing, making digital safety harder to ensure. Stay safe, creators! 🚨💻 #BeerBiceps #CyberSecurity #DigitalThreat#RanveerAllahbadia pic.twitter.com/TQJU2mRLBA — Ashok Choudhary Rlp (@Offical_Ak_47) September 26, 2024

Taking Union Ministers, another user @Rohan_0001 wrote, "@BeerBicepsGuy is alone a big target, for this to be considered seriously. But Supreme Court and BeerBiceps both going down like this ? Too much of a coincidence. @AshwiniVaishnaw re we in the middle of something? @AmitShah What is going on?"

@BeerBicepsGuy is alone a big target, for this to be considered seriously. But Supreme Court and BeerBiceps both going down like this ? Too much of a coincidence. @AshwiniVaishnaw are we in the middle of something? @AmitShah What is going on ? https://t.co/jEwaU6xMX0 — Rohan Desai (@Rohan_0001) September 26, 2024

"beerbiceps channel getting hacked is actually really sad to see I mean why are ppl jealous of him!? or is it cuz of his latest podcast with that maulana?" said @adwaiy_p.

beerbiceps channel getting hacked is actually really sad to see I mean why are ppl jealous of him!? or is it cuz of his latest podcast with that maulana? 🤔 — Adwaiy (@adwaiy_p) September 26, 2024

"Sad for him #beerbiceps Ranveer Allahabadia both channel’s got hacked and all the video got deleted jokes aside he is really one of my fav podcaster his videos are quite interesting to watch," @uzzi__304.