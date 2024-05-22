'This Is Extremely Sinister..,' TMC's Saket Gokhale Questions BJP's Silence On Delay In Release Of Voter Turnout Data By EC

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale |

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Saket Gokhale questioned the Election Commission's delay in releasing the voter turnout data, stating that the poll body has failed to respond to his RTI queries filed on May 1.

Taking to X, Saket Gokhale shared a copy of the RTI applications, while raising questions about the BJP's silence over the issue.

"Why is the Election Commission intentionally hiding voter turnout numbers? For the first time, the ECI has refused to publish data for the 'total number of voters' and the 'total number of votes polled' for constituencies that have voted in Phases 1-5 during the current Lok Sabha elections. I filed an RTI for the data on May 1st, but there has been no response from the ECI," wrote Gokhale.

Pointing out the traditional practice of the EC, Gokhale wrote, "For all Lok Sabha elections in the past, data on total votes polled was immediately published by the ECI. Why is the ECI hiding these numbers and refusing to disclose them?"

Calling the ECI's decision to not disclose the turnout data immediately after the polling 'bizarre,' Saket said, "Also, why is the BJP the ONLY party that has not yet demanded this data? While parties and candidates will compile Form 17C data, it is very bizarre that the ECI has suddenly refused to disclose these numbers in this election. This is extremely sinister and raises very serious questions."

A few days ago, the Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge, wrote to India's allies alleging discrepancies in voter turnout data. He stated that the credibility of the Election Commission of India is at "an all-time low". In response, the poll body stated that Kharge had made the letter public, which was intended to be internal correspondence within a political grouping. The Election Commission further mentioned that this action could create an anarchic situation, as well as doubts and disharmony.

