'This is definitely not what I said': Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on 'too much of democracy' in India comment

Earlier, addressing a virtual event organised by Swarajya magazine, Kant said that for the first time the Centre has carried out hard reforms across sectors, including mining, coal, labour, agriculture, and the next wave of reforms must be pushed by the states.

"Tough reforms are very difficult in the Indian context, we have too much of democracy...You needed political will to carry out these reforms (mining, coal, labour, agriculture) and many more reforms still need to be done," news agency PTI quoted Kant as saying. "This government has demonstrated political will to carry out hard reforms," the report further quoted Kant.

As per the PTI report, the Niti Aayog CEO also stressed that the next wave of reforms must come from states. "If 10-12 states will grow at higher rates, then there is no reason why India won't grow at higher rates. We have asked union territories to privatise discoms. Discoms must become far more competitive and provide cheap power," he was quoted as saying.

Meanwhile, following Kant’s denial, Twitter users posted the specific video clip of his speech which he has denied.

