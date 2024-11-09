 Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Will Shut Down For 5 Hours Today; Check Out Details
Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will suspend flight operations for five hours today from 4 PM to 9 PM for the Alpassi Arattu procession, with airlines adjusting schedules and guidelines issued for passengers.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Saturday, November 09, 2024, 10:20 AM IST
article-image
Thiruvananthapuram International Airport | Meta (Trivandrum International Airport Fans)

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will halt flight operations for five hours today from 4 PM to 9 PM to facilitate the Alpassi Arattu procession associated with Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple.

The airport management provided guidelines ahead of time for the smooth travel of passengers, and the airlines adjusted the flight schedules accordingly. The runway is closed twice annually for certain culture and traditional practices of the area to stay preserved.

In a post on X, Thiruvananthapuram Airport stated, "The runway at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport is closed biannually for the Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple procession to go through." This age-old tradition persists even after the airport was established in 1932.

Travellers are urged to verify with their individual airlines for revised flight timetables because of the temporary interruption.

Why Is Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Shutdown Today?

The customary procession from Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple includes going through the airport to arrive at Shangumugham Beach for the ceremonial sacred bath of the temple deities. It is a component of the long-standing annual tradition that has persisted for decades.

According to the Akashwani's report on this, the Alpassi Arattu procession of Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple is an important tradition featuring a ceremonial journey from the temple, following the airport route to Shanghumugham Beach for the sacred bathing of the idols. Thousands of individuals take part in the Arattu procession that started centuries ago.

