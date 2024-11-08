Jet Airways Bids Farewell As Supreme Court Orders Liquidation

Jet Airways Boeing 737 | Jet Airways

It will be the end of an era as Jet Airways fades into oblivion, with the Supreme Court ordering liquidation of its assets. Along with the assets, it will be requiem or nostalgic moments of luxury: service and ambition. Invoking its extraordinary powers under Article 142 to ensure “complete justice,” the court set aside a tribunal decision to transfer the airline to the Jalan-Kalrack Consortium, noting “peculiar and alarming” circumstances in the consortium’s failure to fully pay creditors. For two decades, Jet Airways wasn't just an airline—it was the airline. From its plush seats to its attentive service, Jet didn't just fly; it elevated the entire experience.

In an era when “cattle class” was a common descriptor for economy, Jet dared to offer legroom, chic decor, and a crew trained in the lost art of hospitality. For those who flew Jet, the experience was, as one writer on The Wandering Core blog recalled, surprisingly luxurious for economy class. Spacious legroom, clean interiors, and those memorable grey-and-yellow seats made flying feel, well, civilised. And unlike the ubiquitous (and sullen) tea trolley attendants of other airlines, Jet’s crew was known for its genuinely courteous and warm demeanour. It wasn't just a myth.

Read Also RG Kar Rape-Murder Case Hearing Deferred By A Day In Supreme Court

From check-in to touchdown, Jet Airways meticulously cultivated a guest-first philosophy, an ethos driven by its charismatic founder, Naresh Goyal, a former travel agent. Goyals' flair for service and hospitality was unmatched. He was known to fuss over small details—fresh flowers onboard, custom-designed napkins, and perhaps most importantly, an eversmiling cabin crew. This wasn't just another airline; it was an experience that, for many, bordered on royalty.

Frequent travellers, especially Jet’s platinum cardholders, were treated like kings. As a writer on Kaveripak reminisced, even the smallest requests were met with gracious smiles and a willingness to go the extra mile. Business class upgrades, extra desserts, or a later meal service for those working on board—all were handled with effortless charm.

This extraordinary “guest-first” approach wasn't reserved for just premium passengers. Even economy flyers were spared the indignities of cramped seating and plastic food trays. Jet didn't have to be extravagant; its magic lay in the details.

It didn't just set the standard; it was the standard, elevating Indian air travel to something closer to Singapore Airlines than a budget commuter. But, as with all legends, there’s a darker twist. Beneath the polish and the press releases, Jet Airways was overextended.

Goyal, driven by ambition, expanded into international markets with a gusto that, in retrospect, may have been premature. He made Jet the first Indian private airline to fly long-haul routes to destinations like London and Hong Kong. The acquisition of Air Sahara in 2007 further boosted Jet's domestic presence, cementing it as a household name in Indian aviation. The court's final judgement may be dry and legally dense, but it marks the formal close of an airline that once represented the best of Indian luxury and service.

The memories Jet leaves behind—spacious seats, kind faces, and warm, thoughtful service—are all that remain. For passengers who took the ‘Jet experience” for granted, today's low-cost alternatives can't fill the gap Jet left behind. In an industry now focused on volume, Jet’s values seem like relics of a forgotten age.