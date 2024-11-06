RG Kar Rape-Murder Case Hearing Deferred By A Day In Supreme Court

The Supreme Court of India | File Photo

Kolkata: RG Kar rape and murder incident hearing on Tuesday got postponed by a day at the Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India will visit Rashtrapati Bhawan. According to the apex court sources, the hearing got scheduled on Wednesday 11 am and will be taken up by the division bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Pardiwala and Justice Manoj Mishra.

On Tuesday the CBI was submit before the apex court about the progress of their investigation on both rape and murder incident and financial irregularities in the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

Along with the CBI, the West Bengal government was also asked to submit an affidavit stating the process of recruitment of civic volunteers and also ‘safety and security’ of hospitals and educational institutions through the civic volunteers.

Notably, Sanjoy Roy, the prime accused in the RG Kar rape and murder incident is a civic volunteer. In the previous hearing the state government had mentioned in the court that they are going to start an ‘Integrated Hospital Management System’. Incidentally, on Monday the prime accused Sanjoy Roy while talking to the media claimed that he is being ‘framed’.

“I am told the judges that I am innocent but they are not listening to me. I have been getting threats. The state government and even my department is giving me threats. I was silent so far. I am innocent as I didn’t do the rape and murder,” mentioned Roy.

The Sealdah court on Monday had framed charges under sections 64, 66 and 103 (1) of Bharatiya Nyay Sahita. The trail of the rape and murder incident will start from November 11 on a daily basis except on holidays.

Meanwhile, the protesting doctors expressed their disappointment over the postponement of the case by a day in the Supreme Court. Kinjal Nanda, a protesting doctor, said it is ‘disappointing’.

“The way our sister got raped and killed while she was on duty in the government hospital is really appalling. Postponement of the case is really disappointing. How long should people wait to get justice for the heinous crime that took place,” asked Nanda. However, both Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Trinamool Congress (TMC) didn’t want to comment on this development.