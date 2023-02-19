Thiruvananthapuram-bound Air India Express flight seeks assistance during landing due to wheel issue |

In yet another landing issue reported in the aviation industry, an Air India Express flight approaching Thiruvananthapuram from Dubai sought assistance from the airport authorities during its landing on Sunday.

No emergency declared

“The pilot felt something uneasy during landing and sought assistance from the ATC. It was a normal landing at the scheduled arrival time of 6.30 AM. No emergency was declared by the pilot,” an airline source said.

Post checking the IX540 Air India Express flight on landing, it was found that the top layer of a wheel of the nose gear of the aircraft had de-capped, he added. “There is nothing serious about that,” he concluded.

The plane was reportedly towed to the flight bay later and all passengers deboarded safely.

Other airline incidents reported earlier

A Calicut-bound Air India Express flight returned to Abu Dhabi airport after flames were detected in one of the engines soon after take-off, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation said on Feb 4. The aircraft landed safely and all the 184 passengers on board are safe.

“Soon after taking off and climbing to 1,000 feet, the pilot detected a flame in one of the engines and decided to go back to Abu Dhabi airport,” Air India Express told ANI.

In another incident, passengers and staffers of a Patna-bound SpiceJet flight were involved in a heated argument at Delhi airport on Friday as the flight was delayed by more than two hours.

A passenger on board the Delhi-Patna flight (8721) told news agency PTI that the scheduled departure was at 7.20 am from Terminal 3 of the airport, but the flight finally departed at around 10.10 am.

