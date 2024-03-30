'They Are Here To See Seema's Body, I'll Gouge Out Sachin's Eyes': Threatens Her Pakistani Husband Ghulam Haider | Twitter

Islamabad: The case involving Pakistani woman Seema Haider, who came to India, has now reached court. Seema fell in love with Sachin during their conversation while playing PUBG. They got married and Seema illegally brought her four children to India.

There are reports that Seema's husband in Pakistan, Ghulam Haider is still very angry and has knocked at the door of court in India. He has approached the court through his lawyer Momin Malik.

Malik alleged that Seema and Sachin have committed fraud and also appealed for an investigation under section 156(3) of the CrPC, which allows the magistrate to permit an investigation.

It's claimed that Seema and Sachin got married in Kathmandu. Momin says Seema married Sachin without divorcing Ghulam Haider, so their marriage is not valid. He says the court has asked the Noida police to give a report by April 18. Meanwhile, Ghulam Haider is very angry with Seema and Sachin. He wants his children to be sent back to Pakistan because he thinks they aren't safe in India.

'People Support For Your Dance'

Ghulam angrily told Seema, "You think people support you just because you dance. They're here to see your body." He said, "Seema, nobody respects you. You think just because you dance today, my daughters will also dance tomorrow. That's your mistake." Threatening Sachin, Ghulam said, "I trust the Indian courts. It won't be long before I drag Sachin to court."

'They Aren't Sachin's Children'

Sachin has said many times that Seema's children are his. In response, Ghulam Haider angrily said, "These aren't Sachin's children. They're my children. Their father is still alive. I'll gouge out his eyes." Ghulam asked people in India to help bring his children back.

Seema's Lawyer Responds

Seema's lawyer, AP Singh, said Momin's court application is just for attention. He said, "Pakistani citizens aren't allowed to file cases in India under CrPC." He further said that Seema has accepted Hindutva and married to Sachin.