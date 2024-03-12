'What Exactly Is She Celebrating?': Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Questions Pakistani National Seema Haider For Hailing CAA

Seema Haider with husband Sachin Meena | X

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took a swipe at Seema Haider and American singer Mary Millben for celebrating the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in India. Chaturvedi questioned celebration by Haider, a Pakistani national who entered India illegally with her four children, for the CAA implentation.

Taking to X, Chaturvedi pointed out that Haider is not a persecuted minority from Pakistan and questioned the basis of her hailing the implementation of the CAA.

The legislation allows only Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis who migrated Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan before December 31, 2014, to able to get Indian citizenship. Haider, who hails from Sindh province in Pakistan is originally a Muslim and entered India illegally in 2023. Haider, who now resides in Greater Noida, claimed to have adopted Hinduism after marrying Sachin Meena.

VIDEO | Seema Haider, the Pakistani woman who entered India illegally to marry a man she met online, celebrates with her family in UP's Noida after Centre announces implementation of CAA.



"We are very happy, we congratulate the Indian government. PM Modi has done what he… pic.twitter.com/MtMrV9FVCp — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 11, 2024

In a video, Haider thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the CAA and said that it would help her obtain Indian citizenship.

In response to Haider's celebration, Chaturvedi questioned the basis of her celebration. "Okay. So what exactly is she celebrating? Since neither has she come to India before December 2014 nor is she persecuted minority from Pakistan," Chaturvedi wrote in the X post.

Also, US citizen, behen Mary Miliben is celebrating as well in America…. Gazab! https://t.co/03SoB1DfCK — Priyanka Chaturvedi🇮🇳 (@priyankac19) March 11, 2024

Not only at Haider, Chaturvedi also took a dig at American singer Mary Millben, who praised the CAA and celebrated the Modi government's decision to grant Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Millben had applauded the inclusion of persecuted non-Muslims, including Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis, in the CAA.

“This is a pathway towards peace. This is a true act of democracy.”



As a Christian, woman of faith, and global advocate for religious freedom, I applaud the Modi-led government announcing today the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act now granting Indian nationality… pic.twitter.com/72Bmb6pX0c — Mary Millben (@MaryMillben) March 11, 2024

"Also, US citizen, behen Mary Milliben is celebrating as well in America…. Gazab!" Chaturvedi said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on March 11 announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections.