 'What Exactly Is She Celebrating?': Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Priyanka Chaturvedi Questions Pakistani National Seema Haider For Hailing CAA
Taking to X, Chaturvedi pointed out that Haider is not a persecuted minority from Pakistan and questioned the basis of her hailing the implementation of the CAA.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, March 12, 2024, 09:36 AM IST
article-image
Seema Haider with husband Sachin Meena | X

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Priyanka Chaturvedi took a swipe at Seema Haider and American singer Mary Millben for celebrating the implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) in India. Chaturvedi questioned celebration by Haider, a Pakistani national who entered India illegally with her four children, for the CAA implentation.

The legislation allows only Hindus, Sikhs, Christians, Buddhists, Jains and Parsis who migrated Muslim-majority Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan before December 31, 2014, to able to get Indian citizenship. Haider, who hails from Sindh province in Pakistan is originally a Muslim and entered India illegally in 2023. Haider, who now resides in Greater Noida, claimed to have adopted Hinduism after marrying Sachin Meena.

In a video, Haider thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the CAA and said that it would help her obtain Indian citizenship.

In response to Haider's celebration, Chaturvedi questioned the basis of her celebration. "Okay. So what exactly is she celebrating? Since neither has she come to India before December 2014 nor is she persecuted minority from Pakistan," Chaturvedi wrote in the X post.

Not only at Haider, Chaturvedi also took a dig at American singer Mary Millben, who praised the CAA and celebrated the Modi government's decision to grant Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. Millben had applauded the inclusion of persecuted non-Muslims, including Christians, Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, and Parsis, in the CAA.

"Also, US citizen, behen Mary Milliben is celebrating as well in America…. Gazab!" Chaturvedi said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on March 11 announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), 2019, ahead of the crucial Lok Sabha elections.

