 'There's suspicion in country...':Opposition parties raise concerns over EVMs after meeting at Pawar's residence
'There's suspicion in country...':Opposition parties raise concerns over EVMs after meeting at Pawar's residence

Trinamool Congress skipped the meeting despite the invitation by the NCP chief.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 09:12 PM IST
The opposition parties held a meeting at NCP chief Sharad Pawar's residence in the national capital in which the parties decided to seek answers from the Election Commission of India regarding the efficacy of Remote Electronic Voting Machine in the elections.

Leaders of various political parties participated in the meeting convened by Pawar including Congress MP Digvijaya Singh, Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal, and Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav, SP leader Praful Patel, CPI leader D Raja, BRS leader Keshava Rao, CPIM leader Elamaram Kareem among others. However, Trinamool Congress skipped the meeting despite the invitation by the NCP chief.

Addressing a press conference after the meeting, Digvijaya Singh said that there is suspicion in the country over the Remote EVM.

