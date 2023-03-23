 Delhi: Opposition leaders gather at Sharad Pawar's residence to discuss Rural Electronic Voting Machine issue
Earlier, Pawar had written a letter to all opposition leaders in which he proposed to convene a meeting of all political parties who have doubts about the efficacy of the Rural Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 23, 2023, 07:21 PM IST
ANI

New Delhi: A meeting of leaders of opposition parties called by NCP chief Sharad Pawar to discuss the Rural Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) is underway at his residence in the national capital. 

This development comes after the Chief Election Commissioner promised to respond to the doubts raised by some civil society activists and political parties.

Meeting in interest of free and fair elections

Pawar stated that the meeting has been called in the interest of free and fair elections and to listen to the views expressed by eminent IT professionals and cryptographers.

There are some very pertinent questions been raised in the Report by CCE. The report contains views of eminent Information Technology professors, cryptographers and retired government officials.

The civil society submitted a letter to Election Commission of India in May 2022 and another reminder after two weeks (Annexure 3). ECI did even acknowledge their letter. The doubts regarding the possibility of manipulating EVM are being raised even by the common man now, Pawar said. 

(With inputs from ANI)  

Will Sharad Pawar's NCP's national party status remain intact? Poll body to review today
