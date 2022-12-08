e-Paper Get App
Gujarat election results: Congress candidate from Gandhidham attempts suicide, accuses BJP of tampering with EVM; watch

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 12:21 PM IST
A Congress candidate, Bharatbhai Veljibhai Solanki, in Kutch district, allegedly attempted suicide because he was worried that he would not win the election in Gandhidham. He has also accused the BJP of tampering EVMs, as some of the machines were not sealed properly. He was trailing by 12,261 votes when he attempted suicide.

Solanki is running as an Indian National Congress candidate in the Gandhidham seat. His occupation is listed as "Salt Business and Farming" in the electoral affidavit submitted to the Election Commission.

BJP is on a record breaking streak

The BJP has already surpassed its highest-ever threshold of 126 seats and is closing in on the 150-seat mark in Gujarat, which has a total of 182 seats. The BJP continues to maintain its strong hold in the state.

Counting of votes for a new assembly in Gujarat got underway Thursday, with early trends pointing to a sweeping victory for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that has not lost an election in the state since 1995.

The results of the two-phase elections, held earlier this month, will be watched more for the performance of the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) that seem to be locked in a battle to grab the status of the main opposition party in the state.

