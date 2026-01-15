 'There Were No Friends, No Enemies': Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah On Civic Elections
J&K CM Omar Abdullah described Maharashtra’s political scene as one of “strange relations,” where friends become enemies and vice versa. Speaking amid polling for 29 municipal corporations, he highlighted NCP factions merging in Pune, BJP-Congress-AIMIM tie-ups in Ambernath and Akot, and said the impact on results is yet to be seen. He urged citizens to vote for change.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, January 15, 2026, 08:07 PM IST
Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah | ANI

Mumbai: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said Maharashtra has entered an era of "strange relations" where friends become enemies and enemies become friends.

Abdullah visited the state amid polling for 29 municipal corporations.

Referring to the two rival factions of the Nationalist Congress Party coming together in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad and post-election tie-ups of BJP, Congress and AIMIM councillors in Ambernath and Akot, he commented that the political environment had become "strange".

"There were no friends, no enemies. Friends became enemies and enemies became friends. And strange relations were formed," he said, speaking to reporters after visiting the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) here.

"Somewhere Congress and BJP shook hands. Somewhere BJP and AIMIM shook hands. Somewhere two parts of one party came together again. What will be the impact of all this on the results? I am also waiting impatiently," he added.

Responding to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remark that voting is essential for a healthy democracy, Abdullah said public participation is key to driving change, and it begins with citizens stepping out to vote.

"Change can only be brought by those who are ready to take part. And taking part does not mean that I stand as a candidate. Taking part also means that I at least come out and use my vote," the J&K chief minister added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

