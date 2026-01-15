'There Were No Friends, No Enemies': Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah On Civic Elections

Jammu & Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah | ANI

Mumbai: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday said Maharashtra has entered an era of "strange relations" where friends become enemies and enemies become friends.

Abdullah visited the state amid polling for 29 municipal corporations.

Referring to the two rival factions of the Nationalist Congress Party coming together in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad and post-election tie-ups of BJP, Congress and AIMIM councillors in Ambernath and Akot, he commented that the political environment had become "strange".

"There were no friends, no enemies. Friends became enemies and enemies became friends. And strange relations were formed," he said, speaking to reporters after visiting the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) here.

"Somewhere Congress and BJP shook hands. Somewhere BJP and AIMIM shook hands. Somewhere two parts of one party came together again. What will be the impact of all this on the results? I am also waiting impatiently," he added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Responding to RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's remark that voting is essential for a healthy democracy, Abdullah said public participation is key to driving change, and it begins with citizens stepping out to vote.

"Change can only be brought by those who are ready to take part. And taking part does not mean that I stand as a candidate. Taking part also means that I at least come out and use my vote," the J&K chief minister added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)