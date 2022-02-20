There is no law and order in Bihar, says RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Saturday slammed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on the law and order situation in the state. He said that there is no law and order in Bihar.

"I don't know from whom are they asking for special status? The central government says in Parliament that the Bihar government is not able to spend the budget money... The government is not working in the interest of Bihar. There is no law and order in the state," Tejashwi Yadav was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday hit out at Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for being unable to conduct a caste-based census in the state, despite the Assembly twice passing a demand in this regard.

Addressing a gathering of RJD supporters during the National Executive Committee meeting, he said that Nitish Kumar cannot become a 'Samajwadi' (socialist) leader by wearing the garb.

"The call for a caste-based census was passed twice in Bihar Vidhan Sabha. Some BJP leaders were also present. Then what is the need of all party meetings? You are not serious on conducting caste based census in the state, hence making excuses," he said.

Tejashwi Yadav also hit out at the Janata Dal-United's voluntary fund raising campaign in the state, saying that the ruling party has raised more than Rs 100 crore in the last 15 days.

"Every officer and bureaucrats from Block Development Officers to District Magistrates and other higher officials have been given the assignment to raise funds and deposit into the party's exchequer. How can the state's third number party become so rich," he asked.

"Bihar has a double engine government but JD-U and BJP are playing 'nura kushti' make-believe fight) in the state on special status of the state," he said while pointing out that Nitish Kumar is not serious on this issue, and only trying to fool people of Bihar.

Nitish Kumar's JD-U has demanded special status for Bihar but the Centre has turned down.

(With inputs from Agencies)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 11:39 AM IST