There is no evidence that Muslims abandoned mosque: Supreme Court

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi said on Saturday that there is no evidence that Muslims abandoned mosque in Ayodhya.

"There is no evidence that Muslims abandoned mosque. Hindus always believed the birthplace of Lord Ram was in the inner courtyard of the mosque. (it is) clearly established that Muslims offered prayer inside the inner courtyard and Hindus offered prayers in the outer courtyard," said CJI reading out the judgement in the Ayodhya case.