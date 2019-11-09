Ayodhya verdict: What was the law-and-order situation after 2010 Allahabad High Court order

In the latest edition of his "Mann ki Baat" radio programme on October 27, PM Modi had recalled how the government, political parties and civil society prevented attempts to create fissures when the Allahabad High Court ruling on the disputed land in Ayodhya was to be delivered in 2010. He had described it as an example of how a united voice could strengthen the country.

Modi credited government, political parties, social organisations, and civil society for exercising restraint at the time and for reducing prevalent tensions. He said the “dignity of judiciary” was respected by everyone after the verdict. “These incidents should always be remembered as they impart us a lot of strength,” he added. “That day, that moment, instills in us all a sense of duty. It is an example of how the voice of unison can bestow strength upon our country.”

In September 2010, the Allahabad High Court ruled a three-way division of the disputed area between Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla. The inner court yard, where the dome once stood, went to the deity. The Ram Chabutra and Sita Rasoi nearby went to the Akhara. The Muslim side was left to take their one third after partition and adjustments from the extra land in and around, acquired by the govt. Each side was expected to give entry and exit rights to the other. The Allahabad High Court's order which failed to appease the three parties. Who then approached the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court verdict on Ayodhya is in response to appeals filed against a judgment of the Allahabad High Court, delivered on September 30, 2010. The Supreme Court had stayed the judgment of the Allahabad High Court on Ayodhya in 2011.

According to Bar & Bench, the Allahabad High Court order of 2010 was in response to five suits filed over the Ayodhya disputed from 1950 to 1989; these suits had been initially filed before a civil court in Faizabad. They were transferred to the Allahabad High Court in 1989. A sixth suit was withdrawn in 1990.