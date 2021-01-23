The valour of Netaji should never be forgotten: PM Modi

Kolkata: Inaugurating postal stamps and dedicated galleries ‘Nirbhik Subhas’ (Fearless Subhas) and ‘Biplabi Bharat’ to celebrate the 125th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Victoria Memorial hall said that following Netaji's ideology, India is now 'Atma Nirbhar' (Self-reliant) as a country.

The Prime Minister also said that once, Netaji had wanted to go to Delhi to free India and today Delhi is coming to Kolkata to celebrate the birthday of its greatest saint.

“Netaji would have been happy to see that today India gives a befitting reply to anyone who tries to hurt its sovereignty. The entire world is seeing the avatar of a strong India that Netaji had envisioned, from LAC to LoC. The land of Bengal has given us several saints. It is from Bengal that we got our national anthem and our national song. A self-reliant West Bengal will further reinforce a self-reliant India,” claimed PM Modi, adding that everyone should follow the ideologies of Netaji.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that Netaji would have been very happy to see the way India is fighting the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak.

“Netaji would have been very proud of India’s response to COVID-19. Netaji’s life, his work and his decision are of great inspiration to us all. I personally get energised every time I hear Netaji’s name. With India about to cross 75 years of Independence, we have already made India ‘atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant),” added the Prime Minister.