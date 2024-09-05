The Manipur Crisis: An Urgent Call For Comprehensive Action; VIDEO

Manipur Crisis | File Photo

The ethnic violence in Manipur took a serious turn earlier this month with the detection of sophisticated weaponry including drones carrying bombs that were dropped on civilians. The violence in Manipur, particularly between the Meitei and Kuki communities, has escalated significantly, driven by a complex interplay of historical grievances, political disputes, and economic factors. The conflict has roots in the state’s contentious legislative actions, such as the 2015 Manipur People’s Bill, and recent court judgments perceived as biased by various groups.

The current unrest is further complicated by multiple issues including the menace of illegal immigration by tribal communities from neighbouring countries threatening the indigenous population. Manipur’s strategic location, bordered by Myanmar and adjacent to the Golden Triangle, has also made it a hotspot for illicit drug trade. This drug economy, reportedly worth thousands of crores, has exacerbated local tensions and fuelled violence.

The government's response to the crisis has been criticized for its lack of coherence and effectiveness. Allegations of partiality and inefficacy have plagued the security forces, with claims that they have been unable to control the violence. Reports suggest that some high-profile individuals involved in drug trafficking have evaded justice, raising questions about the commitment to combating this issue.

In an exclusive interview to Free Press Journal, Dr. Bimal Akoijam, a member of parliament from Manipur has outlined a strategic framework for addressing the crisis with a 5-point plan. His recommendations emphasize a comprehensive approach involving both immediate and long-term measures:

Unified Government Response: advocates for a unified stance from the central government. He calls on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to convene all BJP legislators in Manipur to present a cohesive strategy. This would ensure that the government speaks with one voice and addresses the conflict with a unified front.

Strengthening Institutions: There is an urgent need to revamp and strengthen state institutions, particularly the police and armed forces. Dr Akoijam suggests a restructuring of the police force and the involvement of central agencies to restore order and trust in these institutions.

Rejection of Communal Politics: The government must make a clear commitment to reject any politically motivated demands rooted in communal or sectarian ideologies. He emphasizes that administrative changes should be based on rational and inclusive criteria rather than identity politics.

Objective Addressing of Core Issues: Key issues such as illegal immigration and drug trafficking must be addressed objectively, without resorting to communal demonization. The MP stresses the importance of tackling these problems head-on while maintaining community dignity.

Civil Society Dialogue: Finally, initiating a dialogue involving civil society organizations is crucial. This dialogue should focus on building peace and addressing the grievances of affected communities in a constructive manner.

As Manipur continues to face a severe humanitarian crisis, it is imperative for both state and national leaders to prioritize a resolution that upholds the principles of justice, equity, and unity. The people of Manipur, and indeed the entire nation, look to their leaders to rise above partisan politics and address the crisis with the urgency and seriousness it demands.