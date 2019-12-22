Tharoor slams right-wingers for using wrong map for a poster in support of CAA

Tharoor said on Twitter, “The Hindutva elements who made such a huge fuss about a designer’s illustration for the Kozhikode #bharatbachaorally seem anxious to give away even more Indian territory to our enemies! Will this shame them into stopping their ridiculous campaign of calumny?”

Earlier, Tharoor had tweeted a poster of a protest against the CAA which he was to lead in Kozhikode. The poster also had a wrong map of India which excluded PoK.

He was slammed by BJP for sharing 'mutilated map of India'. BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya said in a tweet, "In the name of anti-CAA protest, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor posts a mutilated map of India... This can’t be an oversight. Earlier Farhan Akhtar did it and now him. Who is he trying to please? His co-conspirators in Pakistan or radical constituents back home?"

Protests have erupted across India after the Parliament gave the nod to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which became an Act after getting assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.

The Act grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.