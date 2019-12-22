Tharoor slams right-wingers for using wrong map for a poster in support of CAA

Recently the Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and India’s favourite English teacher was slammed for tweeting a poster for the anti-CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act) protest with the wrong map of India, after which he deleted the tweet. Today, Tharoor hit out at the right-wing for a poster in support of the CAA with a map that omits even larger chunks of the Indian-controlled Kashmir.
Shashi Tharoor took to Twitter to share the orange coloured poster that says, ‘I support CAB and NRC’ in English and ‘Rashtra hit me mera samarthan’ in Hindi. The poster has a picture of a Hindu goddess against the backdrop of the map of India. However, the poster shows a distorted map of India excluding a major part of Indian-controlled Kashmir.
Tharoor said on Twitter, “The Hindutva elements who made such a huge fuss about a designer’s illustration for the Kozhikode #bharatbachaorally seem anxious to give away even more Indian territory to our enemies! Will this shame them into stopping their ridiculous campaign of calumny?”
Earlier, Tharoor had tweeted a poster of a protest against the CAA which he was to lead in Kozhikode. The poster also had a wrong map of India which excluded PoK.
He was slammed by BJP for sharing 'mutilated map of India'. BJP's IT Cell head Amit Malviya said in a tweet, "In the name of anti-CAA protest, Congress MP Shashi Tharoor posts a mutilated map of India... This can’t be an oversight. Earlier Farhan Akhtar did it and now him. Who is he trying to please? His co-conspirators in Pakistan or radical constituents back home?"
Protests have erupted across India after the Parliament gave the nod to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, which became an Act after getting assent from President Ram Nath Kovind.
The Act grants Indian citizenship to Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi refugees fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh.
