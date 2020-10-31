'Thank you Dadi': Rahul-Priyanka, others pay tribute to Indira Gandhi on death anniversary

In October 1984, months after Operation Blue Star, Prime Minister Indira Gandhi was killed by her bodyguards. On her way to be interviewed for a documentary by British actor Peter Ustinov, she was shot dead while walking crossing through the garden of the Prime Minister's Residence. Hours later, in the afternoon of October 31, Indira Gandhi passed away.

On Saturday, countless individuals across party lines took to social media platforms to pay tribute to former Prime Minister India Gandhi on her death anniversary. Others still travelled to the Indira Gandhi Memorial to pay their respects.

"From the false to truth. From darkness to light. From death to life. Thank you Dadi for showing me what it means to live these words," tweeted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi sharing a portrait of his grandmother. Photos shared by the Congress Twitter handle also showed Sonia and Priyanka Gandhi paying their respects at the Indira Gandhi Memorial.