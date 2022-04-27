Thanjavur temple chariot tragedy: CM Stalin announces solatium of Rs 5 lakh to kin of deceased, Rs 1 lakh each to severely injured

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday announced a solatium of Rs 5 lakh each to the families who lost their kin in the Thanjavur temple chariot tragedy. He also announced Rs 1 lakh each to those who were severely injured and Rs 50,000 each to those who were injured in the mishap.

Stalin met those who have been injured in the tragic accident which claimed 11 lives after a chariot came in contact with a live wire. He also directed the officials to ensure that best medicare is provided to the injured.

Speaking after meeting the injured, Stalin said, "It is a tragic and painful incident. We have ordered govt officials to take action on this issue. I have conveyed my condolences to the bereaved families. Govt will give Rs 1 lakh each to severely injured and Rs 50,000 each to injured."

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has announced a one-man commission of enquiry to thoroughly probe the incident and to put forth recommendations to make sure that such unfortunate incidents don't happen in the future, Electricity Minister V Senthil Balaji told the Assembly.

Explaining the circumstances leading to the electrocution, he said the overhead high tension power cable was 23 feet above the ground.

"The upper portion of the chariot came into contact with the HT cable while negotiating the last corner in Kalikedu; and 11 persons were electrocuted immediately. It is also suspected that the power could have tripped from the generator, being operated from behind the chariot, and spread to the serial lights," Balaji claimed.

However, a detailed probe under the revenue principal secretary (Kumar Jayanth) has been ordered by the Chief Minister, who has rushed to Thanjavur to console the bereaved families, the Minister informed.

Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Minister P K Sekar Babu said being a private shrine, the Appar temple did not come under the ambit of his ministry. Nevertheless, steps would be initiated to put in place a safety mechanism so as to prevent such mishaps in the future, he said.

The Assembly also observed a two minute silence as a mark of respect to the deceased.

(With PTI inputs)

