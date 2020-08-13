'Terrorist lives matter but not dalits to Sonia Gandhi': BJP Karnataka mocks Congress interim president

There had been a violent outburst in Bengaluru recently. Incensed by a "derogatory" Facebook post by Congress MLA Srinivas Murthy's nephew, Naveen, many vandalised Murthy's house while others converged at the police station.

Three people died and many others including officials had been injured. So far around 146 people have been arrested, and investigations are underway. Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was extended in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits till 6 am on August 15.

Against this backdrop, the Congress has been rather cautious. While some have expressed consternation over the situation, others have chosen to keep mum. Party Chief Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul appear to fall in the latter category, and have not addressed the topic thus far. This in turn has irked some. Some on social media posts have noted that while many current topics have found mention in press conferences and social media posts by Congress leaders, vandalism and arson at the residence of a Congress MLA has not been addressed.

On Thursday, the Karnataka BJP took to Twitter taking several potshots at the Congress high command. The Opposition party alleged that the Congress was against Dalits and that it had not spoken out in support of MLA Sri Akhanda Srinivasamurthy.

"Sonia Gandhi "wept bitterly" when Indian Mujahideen Terrorists were killed in Batla House encounter. She has no tears left for her party's Dalit MLA Akhanda Srinivasamurthy whose house was attacked by VIOLENT MOB. Madam prefers Terrorists over Dalits?" the BJP handle tweeted.