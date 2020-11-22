Terrorist among two held in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir): Two persons, including a terrorist, were apprehended in Pulwama on Saturday, Army said on Sunday, police said.

As per an official statement, acting on a joint operation based on intelligence input, a cordon was established and a person involved with a terrorist was successfully apprehended in the operation. Following this, a terrorist was arrested from a nearby madrassa.

"A cordon was established and a person involved with a terrorist was successfully apprehended in the operation. Spot interrogation revealed the presence of a terrorist in a nearby madrassa. After further search, the terrorist was apprehended too," an official statement read.

On November 21, two terrorist associates linked with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) were arrested and incriminating materials were recovered from their possession in Awantipora, police said.According to the police, the two arrested persons have been identified as Bilal Ahmad Chopan and Mursaleen Bashir Sheikh, residents of Wagad Tral and Chatlam Pampore respectively.