Terror forces don’t last long, cannot suppress humanity: PM Modi at Somnath

Somnath: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that destructive forces and people who follow the ideology of creating empires through terror can dominate for some time, but their existence is not permanent as they cannot suppress humanity forever.

He was speaking while virtually inaugurating a few projects of the famous Somnath temple in Gujarat. “Somnath temple was destroyed many times, idols were desecrated many times, and attempts were made to wipe out its existence. But it came up in its full glory after every destructive attack, which gives self-confidence to us,” Modi said, “Forces that strive for destruction and those who follow the ideology of creating empires out of terror can dominate for some time, but their existence is never permanent as they cannot suppress humanity forever.”

Published on: Friday,August 20, 2021, 11:02 PM IST