Terrifying VIDEO: 5-Year-Old Girl Out To Buy Candy Chased & Attacked By 7-8 Stray Dogs In UP's Aligarh

In a terrifying incident in UP's Aligarh, a 5-year-old girl was chased and attacked by 7-8 stray dogs. The incident took place in Sasni area of Aligarh. The terrifying dog attack was captured on a CCTV footage.

The CCTV video of the incident showed a 5-year-old girl who goes out of her house to buy a toffee or candy. Suddenly, a dog barks and charges at her. Worried, the girl also starts running. The dog chases her down.

However, other dogs also join the one who attacked the girl. Shortly, it could be seen that the girl is surrounded by the stray dogs who attack her continuously.

The little girl cries for help as the dogs attack her. Listening to the girl's cries and the barking of the dogs, those living in the neighbourhood rush to help the girl.

The locals rush to the girl's rescue and manage to free the girl from the aggresive dogs attacking her. The girl was taken to the hospital and later she was discharged.

Officers reach girl's house

After learning about the incident, a team of the local municipal body reached the girl's house. The officials assured the girl and her parents that the dog menace in the locality would soon be ended. They also found out about the treatment that the girl was receiving.

Local authorities take 8 dogs to shelter house

The local authorities swung into action and caught 8 dogs. The authorities moved the dogs to the shelter house. The authorities also said that they would be carrying out similar drives in the neighbourhood and relocate the stray dogs to shelter house for the safety of kids and people as well as the dogs.