Terrifying VIDEO: Pitbull Attacks 15-Year-Old Boy In Ghaziabad, CCTV Shows Neighbour Stood Frozen Instead Of Helping

Screenshot of the video showing 15-year-old boy attacked by a pitbull dog in Ghaziabad | X/Viral Video

In a scarry incident, a pitbull dog attacked a 15-year-old boy named Altaf in Ghaziabad's Vaishali sector 3 on Tuesday (April 9). The CCTV of the terrifying dog attack was captured which showed the boy fighting the dog for his life even as the pitbull kept attacking the boy. The boy is serious and has been referred to a Delhi hospital for treatment.

The CCTV footage showed that two boys stood near the gate of a house when all of a sudden a pitbull dog came out raging. One of the boys, identified as Altaf, lost balance and fell down as the dog jumped at him. The pitbull then attacked the boy even as he tried to fight the pitbull.

One of the neighbours stood frozen

The video is painful to look at as the pitbull attacked the boy ferociously with the helpess boy left all on his own to fight the dog. However, the boy does not give up and keeps trying to save himself by fighting the dog. Shockingly, a man is seen standing near his house close to where the dog attacked the boy. However, instead of trying to help, the man stood frozen and did little to help the boy.

Boys gets back to his feet but the pitbull keeps attacking

The boy manages to get back to his feet and tries to run away but the pitbull keeps attacking the boy. Even though some people did reach the place where incident took place, none dared to go near the boy fearing the pitbull. Finally, the boy manages to run inside a house and locked the gate after which the pitbull went away.

According to local reports, the pitbull belonged to a family which had recently shifted in the locality and rented a room. After the incident, the local municipal body took away the dog with it.

Experts on what leads a pitbull to attack

Animal rights activists and experts are of the view that a pittbull can grow grumpy and attack a human if the dog parent doesn't pay attention to the dog. Also, a lot depends on what kind of condition and space a dog is provided and lives in. Experts say that it important for dog parents or pet owners to make the living environment for a dog conducive according to the breed of the dog, something that many people in the cities fail to do.