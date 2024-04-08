Ghaziabad: 3 Booked For Instigating Pitbull To Fight & Attack Weaker Stray Dogs For Insta Reels (VIDEO)

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has complained to the police regarding incidents of pitting pitbull dogs against other breeds, resulting in injuries.

The police have registered a report against three individuals residing in Gadhi Kataya village of Ankur Vihar Thana area.

Disclaimer: Strong visuals below, viewer discretion is advised

सोच सकते हैं कि क्या कोई सिर्फ REEL बनाने के लिए डॉग अटैक कराएगा? UP के गाजियाबाद में ऐसा हो रहा है। कुत्तों की आपस में लड़ाइयां कराई जा रही हैं। पिटबुल जैसे खतरनाक कुत्ते से दूसरे कमजोर कुत्ते पर हमला कराया जाता है। फिर रीलपुत्र उसकी Video बनाकर इंस्टा-यूट्यूब पर डालते हैं और… pic.twitter.com/fwaTff9NVu — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) April 8, 2024

The suspects allegedly record videos of the dog fights and share them on social media.

Sunayana Basu of PETA India explained that they received information via social media about three boys from Gadhi Kataya village who instigate fights between their pitbull dogs and other breeds, leading to injuries.

According to reoprts, the suspects have created an account named "Killer Pitbull" under the pretext of these dog fights and post videos of the fights on social media. Charges have been filed against the suspects, and the police are investigating the matter. As per the report, the police have registered a complaint against Vinod Baisla, Rinki Baisla, and Avish.