 Terrifying Video: 14-Year-Old Boy Chopped To Pieces After Getting Trapped Inside Wheat Cutting Machine In UP's Agra
The boy was chopped into pieces in the disturbing incident. A video of the incident that went viral on social media showed the deceased boy's body inside the machine and the villagers in shock over the incident.

Rahul MUpdated: Tuesday, April 23, 2024, 11:29 PM IST
Screenshot from the video showing the boy chopped into pieces after getting trapped inside the wheat cutting machine | X

In a disturbing incident, a 14-year-old boy was trapped inside a wheat cutting machine which caused his painful death. The body of the boy was mutilated. A video of the incident that went viral on social media captured the aftermath of the tragic incident that took place in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

According to the information available, the 14-year-old boy was working in his farm and operating the machine to cut wheat. However, all of a sudden, a strong wind blew away the tarpaulin that was kept on the machine to protect it and which also acts as a cover.

Strangely, the boy got entangled into the tarpaulin and lost his balance. He then got trapped into the wheat cutting machine that continued its work unabated.

Unfortunately, the boy got trapped into the tarpaulin and lost his balance. He got pulled into the machine and then was chopped into pieces. The villagers who were in nearby farms sensed something wrong had happened and gathered near the machine.

However, what they saw when they reached near the wheat cutting machine shocked them all. According to local reports, the boy's body was chopped as he lay inside the machine. The machine was still running when the villagers reached near the machine. They first closed down the machine.

Disclaimer: Below video contains graphic and disturbing visuals. Viewer discretion advised.

The video that went viral shows the unfortunate boy trapped inside the machine. Even the slippers he was wearing was still attached to the boy's feet, showed the disturbing video. The boy was then removed from the machine with great difficulty and his body was handed over to his family. A sense of grief and disbelief has gripped the village after the incident.

