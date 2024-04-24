 Terrifying CCTV Footage Shows Biker Run Over By Speeding Bus In Ahmedabad
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTerrifying CCTV Footage Shows Biker Run Over By Speeding Bus In Ahmedabad

Terrifying CCTV Footage Shows Biker Run Over By Speeding Bus In Ahmedabad

The bus driver has been suspended from his job and has been booked under several sections of the IPC.

Rahul MUpdated: Wednesday, April 24, 2024, 02:50 PM IST
article-image

A shocking CCTV footage of a biker being mowed down by a bus in Gujarat has come to the fore. The incident happened at Bhulabhai Park cross road in Ahmedabad on April 19.

According to the time stamp on the CCTV footage, the accident happened at about 10:30 am. The footage that has been doing rounds on the social media shows a bike-borne man crossing the road. Suddenly, a speeding bus came from the other side of the road and ran the biker over. Shockingly, the driver of the bus continued to ride the bus and did not stop after running over the man.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh: Biker Burnt Alive In Road Accident In Jabalpur
article-image

Watch the shocking CCTV footage below

The deceased has been identified only by his first name Naveen. According to reports, the bus driver has been suspended from his job and has been booked under IPC Sections 304A, 279, 337, 427, and sections 177, 134B, 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act. The driver has also been reportedly fined Rs 2 lakh for the accident.

Read Also
UP Shocker: Hardoi Man Hangs Self A Day After Wife Dies In A Road Accident
article-image

Last month, two people died in a freak accident in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The accident was captured on camera and was widely spread on social media. It can be seen in the video that a speeding car coming from the opposite direction hit a bike rider and a cyclist, resulting in their deaths. Authorities launched an investigation into the case and were scanning CCTV footage for apprehend culprits.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: April 24, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: April 24, 2024, 4 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

'Modi has done an unbelievable job in India': JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Heaps Praises On...

'Modi has done an unbelievable job in India': JP Morgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon Heaps Praises On...

Gujarat: Kshatriya Community Launches Asmita Dharmarath In Protest Against Union Minister Rupala &...

Gujarat: Kshatriya Community Launches Asmita Dharmarath In Protest Against Union Minister Rupala &...

Schengen Visa: All You Need To Know About Changes In EU Visa Rules

Schengen Visa: All You Need To Know About Changes In EU Visa Rules

'Sitharaman Coming For Debate On Economics Is Like Sending Donkey To...': Subramanian Swamy Mocks FM...

'Sitharaman Coming For Debate On Economics Is Like Sending Donkey To...': Subramanian Swamy Mocks FM...