Terrifying CCTV Footage Shows Biker Run Over By Speeding Bus In Ahmedabad

A shocking CCTV footage of a biker being mowed down by a bus in Gujarat has come to the fore. The incident happened at Bhulabhai Park cross road in Ahmedabad on April 19.

According to the time stamp on the CCTV footage, the accident happened at about 10:30 am. The footage that has been doing rounds on the social media shows a bike-borne man crossing the road. Suddenly, a speeding bus came from the other side of the road and ran the biker over. Shockingly, the driver of the bus continued to ride the bus and did not stop after running over the man.

Watch the shocking CCTV footage below

After this tragic accident at Bhulabhai Park Crossroad, video of which has since gone viral, the driver of Route no. 13/1 bus of the Amdavad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS) has been removed from service and is currently in police custody. The bus operator (Arham) has been… pic.twitter.com/LIfHtp8IQu — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) April 23, 2024

The deceased has been identified only by his first name Naveen. According to reports, the bus driver has been suspended from his job and has been booked under IPC Sections 304A, 279, 337, 427, and sections 177, 134B, 184 of the Motor Vehicle Act. The driver has also been reportedly fined Rs 2 lakh for the accident.

Last month, two people died in a freak accident in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The accident was captured on camera and was widely spread on social media. It can be seen in the video that a speeding car coming from the opposite direction hit a bike rider and a cyclist, resulting in their deaths. Authorities launched an investigation into the case and were scanning CCTV footage for apprehend culprits.