Madhya Pradesh: Biker Burnt Alive In Road Accident In Jabalpur | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pardesh): A teenage boy was burnt to death when the bike he was riding caught fire after ramming into a roadside tree in Jabalpur, police said. Prima facie, the accident occurred when Yash Tanvesh, 18, lost control of his motorcycle. Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sunil Nema said, "He was burnt to death as his bike caught fire after hitting a roadside tree under Bargi police station limits,".

Two more youngsters on different motorcycles were accompanying the deceased at the time of the accident, he said, adding that further investigation is underway. According to sources, the three youngsters performing bike stunt, when the incident occurred. The bike, which Yash was driving lost control and hit a tree. In the process, petrol tank cap got opened and the caught fire. Although the bikers were wearing safety gears, they were not fire- proof.

Bhopal: Doctor Hospitalised After Kin Stabs Him | Representational image

Bhopal: Doctor Hospitalised After Kin Stabs Him

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A 42-year-old man employed as a doctor at a private hospital in Bhopal was fatally stabbed by one of his distant relatives and his accomplice outside his house in Piplani on Saturday late night, the police said. The police added that the victim has survived the incident, and is receiving treatment at the hospital. The motive behind the attack is not known.

According to Piplani police station house officer (SHO) Anurag Lal, Dr Ritesh Sehgal (42) is employed at a private hospital in Bhopal. He had gone to Seoni Malwa by his car on Saturday and returned late at night. No sooner did he get out of his car after parking it outside his house, a man stabbed him for 10 times and fled with the help of his accomplice on a bike. The on-lookers rushed him to the hospital, where his condition is reported to be stable.

After the police were informed, they checked the CCTV footages. Dr Sehgal told police that key accused who stabbed him was the brother-in-law of his elder brother. The police have registered a case against the accused. Efforts are on trace him.