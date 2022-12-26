e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaYoung girl on Goa vacation with friends allegedly raped by Tempo-traveller driver in Panaji

Young girl on Goa vacation with friends allegedly raped by Tempo-traveller driver in Panaji

The tempo-traveller driver, who is a resident of Goa, has been arrested by the police.

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 26, 2022, 07:47 PM IST
article-image
Young girl on Goa vacation with friends allegedly raped by Tempo-traveller driver in Panaji | Representative Image
Follow us on

Panaji: A young girl who came to Goa on a vacation, was allegedly raped by the driver of a tempo traveller, said police on Monday. The accused has been arrested, the official added. The girl had come to Goa with her friends on vacation and her group of 10-14 youngsters had hired the tempo traveller.

The driver of the vehicle who is allegedly accused of raping the girl tourist has been identified as Chandrashekar, a resident of Goa.

Accused taken into custody

Nidhin Valsan, Superintendent of police (SP), North Goa said that the victim was a part of a group of 10-14 young persons who had arrived in Goa on holiday. All the tourists hired tempo travellers to travel around the coastal state. The driver of the tempo traveller sexually assaulted the victim, police said.

"As soon as we received the complaint, an FIR was lodged under Section 376 of IPC against the accused in Women's Police Station and Panaji Police Station," the SP said.

Nidhin Valsan further said that a special team was immediately formed by the Women's Police Station and Panaji Police Station for the investigation of the case and within a short span of time the accused was arrested.

Read Also
Mumbai: 62-year-old held for raping minor stepdaughter for 4 months
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Gujarat: Man stabs ex-wife with contaminated syringe in Surat, arrested

Gujarat: Man stabs ex-wife with contaminated syringe in Surat, arrested

Pak boat's infiltration bid fails: Coast Guard, Gujarat ATS seize 40 kg drugs from vessel, 10 crew...

Pak boat's infiltration bid fails: Coast Guard, Gujarat ATS seize 40 kg drugs from vessel, 10 crew...

Haryana: Will continue to bulldoze drug-peddlers’ houses, says CM Khattar

Haryana: Will continue to bulldoze drug-peddlers’ houses, says CM Khattar

COVID-19: Mock drill across states, UTs on Wednesday to ensure readiness of health facilities

COVID-19: Mock drill across states, UTs on Wednesday to ensure readiness of health facilities

Gujarat: BSF Jawan lynched in Nadiad for protesting against daughter's obscene video

Gujarat: BSF Jawan lynched in Nadiad for protesting against daughter's obscene video