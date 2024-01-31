 'Temples Not Picnic Spot, Hindus Have Right Too' Says Madras HC On Entry To Non-Hindus In TN Temples
"Temples are not picnic spots and Hindus too like other communities have the right to practice their religion without interference", Justice S Srimathy of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, January 31, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
Madurai temple | File Photo

Madurai: Temples are not picnic spots and Hindus too like other communities have the right to practice their religion without interference, Justice S Srimathy of the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court said, according to Bar and Bench. "The State Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department should ensure non-Hindus are not permitted to enter beyond the flagpole area of the Palani temple (Arulmigu Dhandayuthapaniswamy Temple) and its sub-temples in Tamil Nadu", the court said.

Story of Palani hilltop

In June last year, a Muslim family with several women in “Burqas”, had purchased tickets at the winch station to go to the Palani hilltop, the temple’s premises, Senthilkumar pointed out. The family, which wanted to go to the hilltop to click pictures, argued that there was no board barring the entry of non-Hindus, he told the court. The judge refused to accept the state government’s apprehension that installing such boards around the temple and the hilltop where it is situated, might hurt the religious sentiments of visitors, who throng the area not only to visit the sanctum sanctorum of the temple but also to take in the view from the hill top.

Such apprehension is misplaced because not prohibiting non-Hindus was likely to hurt the sentiments of the Hindu believers and worshippers. Hindus too have a right to freely profess and propagate their religion, the judge underscored, according to Bar and Bench

