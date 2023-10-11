MP: VHP Asks Non-Hindus To Be Purified With Gangajal Before Entering Garba Pandals

FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in Jabalpur has put forth a unique demand to keep the Garba pandals during Navratri "pure". On Wednesday, the Hindu outfit said that people entering the Garba pandals should be checked by installing biometric machines and if non-Hindus are caught entering the venue, they should be purified with Gangajal and made to drink the holy water before being allowed to take part in the event.

VHP did not stop here and said that in order to strengthen the ‘security’, Bajrang Dal workers and matriarchs will be deployed to prevent entry of non-Hindus in Garba events.

VHP claimed that they have made the demand in view of incidents of love jihad and molestation in Garba events held during Navratri.

Asks police to advice Garba organisers

“If non-Hindus are found entering Garba pandals, purification will be done with Gangajal. Along with purification, they will be allowed to perform Garba Raas only after making them drink Gangajal,” said a VHP member.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal have also demanded police administration to give advice to Garba organizers in this regard.

Garba events are organised at various places during Navratri in Jabalpur in which thousands of people take part for several days.