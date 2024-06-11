Telugu Desam Party Unanimously Elects Chandrababu Naidu As Leader Of NDA In Andhra Pradesh

Amaravati: Telugu Desam Party (TDP) President N. Chandrababu Naidu was Tuesday unanimously elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Andhra Pradesh.

At a meeting of the newly-elected MLAs of NDA, Jana Sena leader Pawan Kalyan proposed the name of Chandrababu Naidu as the leader of the alliance. All MLAs of TDP, Jana Sena, and BJP stood up to support the proposal amid clapping.

#WATCH | TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu says "All MLAs of BJP, Janasena and TDP have given their consent for me to become Andhra Pradesh's upcoming Chief Minister of NDA government." pic.twitter.com/DAcLOoGsnC — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2024

#WATCH | Andhra Pradesh: TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, JanaSena chief Pawan Kalyan, state BJP chief Daggubati Purandeswari attend NDA MLAs meeting in Vijayawada. pic.twitter.com/Un9uXLRvxt — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2024

TDP’s Andhra Pradesh unit president K. Atchen Naidu announced the unanimous election of Chandrababu Naidu as the leader of NDA. Pawan Kalyan, who was earlier unanimously elected as leader of Jana Sena Legislature Party, hugged Chandrababu Naidu to congratulate him.

The actor-politician said Andhra Pradesh needs the vast political and administrative experience at this crucial juncture to steer the state on the path of development and progress.

Pawan Kalyan Recalls Meeting Chandrababu Naidu In Rajahmundry Jail

Pawan Kalyan recalled his meeting with Chandrababu Naidu in Rajahmundry jail in September last year. He said he had told Chandrababu Naidu’s wife Bhuvaneswari that good days would come soon.

BJP state president D. Purandeswari said, "People gave a massive mandate to the NDA as they were eager to end the destructive and anti-people rule of the YSR Congress Party."

Swearing-In Ceremony Of Chandrababu Naidu As CM

Chandrababu Naidu will take oath as the Chief Minister on Wednesday. The swearing-in ceremony will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

TDP-Jana Sena-BJP stormed to power with a landslide victory, bagging 164 seats in the 175-member Assembly. TDP alone won 135 seats while the BJP candidates emerged victorious in eight constituencies. YSR Congress Party, which had 151 seats in the previous House, was reduced to just 11 seats. The alliance also won 21 out of 25 Lok Sabha seats.