 Jana Sena Legislature Party Unanimously Elects Pawan Kalyan As Its Leader
Party’s political affairs committee chairman and Tenali MLA Nadendla Manohar proposed the name of Pawan Kalyan as the leader and it was unanimously supported by all other MLAs.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, June 11, 2024, 12:17 PM IST
Amaravati: Jana Sena Legislature Party on Tuesday unanimously elected party president Pawan Kalyan as its leader. Pawan Kalyan was elected at the meeting of newly-elected MLAs of the party held at party headquarters in Mangalagiri.

Party’s political affairs committee chairman and Tenali MLA Nadendla Manohar proposed the name of Pawan Kalyan as the leader and it was unanimously supported by all other MLAs. All 22 newly-elected MLAs of Jana Sena attended the meeting.

Jana Sena's Performance In Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Jana Sena won all 22 Assembly seats it contested in alliance with the TDP and the BJP. Party president and actor Pawan Kalyan was elected from the Pithapuram constituency in the Kakinada district. This was the maiden electoral victory for Pawan Kalyan, who had suffered defeat in both the Assembly seats he contested in 2019.

This time Jana Sena also won both the Lok Sabha seats it contested. TDP-Jana Sena-BJP stormed to power with a landslide victory, bagging 164 seats in the 175-member Assembly.

TDP alone won 135 seats while the BJP candidates emerged victorious in eight constituencies. YSR Congress Party, which had 151 seats in the previous House, was reduced to just 11 seats.

