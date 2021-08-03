Telangana: TRS chief KCR ropes in youth as precursor to next tenure

The recent moves of TRS supremo and chief minister KCR of Telangana reflect that the party is keen on roping in more young turks to strengthen the leadership of working president KTR in the next tenure. During the floating of an idea of implementing a scheme in the name of dalit Bandhu the TRS chief KCR has indicated that the party would encourage more younger leaders, more female leaders and more dalit and BC leaders in the next elections.

As is his direction , the TRS recently fielded Nomula Bharath, son of late Nomula Narsimhaiah a young generation leader. similarly the leaders such as Balka Suman, Gyadari Kishore and Chanti Kranthi Kiran , three dalit MLAs belong to the younger generation along with some more young leaders. Presently the age group of MLAs is ranging between 39 to 71 and the average is about 60 among the TRS leaders.

But for the next tenure of the elections, there is a talk that the TRS would go for an early election particularly after the central government has made it clear that there wont be any increase in the number of assembly seats till 2031. the tRS chief more known as an election strategist by the political circles in the two Telugu states is trying to chalk out a plan of introducing more younger generation leaders in the next election and he took this stand particularly after the sacking and desertion of former minister Eetela Rajender from the cabinet . The huzurabad segment saw a political vacuum after his desertion and surveys conducted by TRS in all the segments also indicated a similar kind of vacuum in all the seats.

The party under this backdrop seems identifying new generation leaders in almost all the regions and if the recent steps are considered there would be a massive change in the party structure in the coming election seasons.