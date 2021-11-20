Telangana: TRS chief and CM KCR demands repealing of all anti farm laws

Hyderabad: TRS chief and chief minister of Telangana on Saturday demanded that the central government announce the withdrawal of all anti farmer laws in the wake of its decision about the repealing of Farm laws. Speaking to media persons in Hyderabad the chief minister demanded that the centre should come forward with a proposal of withdrawing all anti farmer legislations that are listed in the power sector. He suggested that the proposal stipulated in the power legislation was aiming at introducing metering pattern and added that such a proposal was not supported by the Telangana government .

The chief minister during his two hour long press conference spoke in length about various issues mentioned in the farm legislations and felt that by repealing and repenting the centre has certainly took a back step. The TRS chief demanded that the centre should announce the withdrawal of all cases against the farmers who took part in the historic struggle for realising the dream of the farm sector of the country. The chief minister announced Rs.3.5 lakhs to each of the family of the 700 martyrs who became victims in the farm struggle. He demanded that the centre announce Rs.25 lakh to each of the martyr family.

Published on: Saturday, November 20, 2021, 08:55 PM IST