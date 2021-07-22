Telangana: TRS announces 'Dalit Bandhu' scheme to woo SC voters ahead of Huzurabad bypolls

Hyderabad: Hectic political activity seems imminent in Telangana state as the Huzurabad assembly segment is going to bypolls in the next few weeks. Some policy announcements such as the 'Dalit bandhu' scheme to woo SC voters were made by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) regime while floor crossings were encouraged to increase the strengths of respective parties prior to the issuance of an election notification.

On Wednesday Padi Kaushik Reddy former Congress leader joined the TRS in the presence of the chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the state capital along with his followers.

Reddy secured about sixty thousand votes in the general elections as the Congress nominee against the present BJP leader Eetela Rajender.

Rajender was sacked from the TRS cabinet recently and it necessitated the conduct of a by poll.

The Government and BJP both are trying to secure upperhand in the segment limits and the present BJP leader Eetela took up foot march in the segment limits with the nomenclature of Aatmagaurava Yaatra.

War of words between the TRS and BJP were evident and the ruling party leaders are rebutting every accusation of their former colleague. The TRS on the other hand is adopting a three pronged policy of strengthening its base and attracting the voter besides weakening opponents in the segment limits. As part of the policies the TRS announced the 'Dalith Bandhu' scheme and a pilot project to attract 20929 Dalit families of the segment.

Secondly the TTDP chief L Ramana , Congress leader Kaushik Reddy joined that party. However the TRS as on date is undecided in fielding a formidable candidate in this segment. Congress party till date is in a precarious position but the political parties are defying the COVID precautions in the wake of a possible election in the next three four weeks.