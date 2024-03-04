Telangana Shocker: Suspected Intruder Enters Woman's House In Bachupally, Jumps From 2nd Floor When Confronted (VIDEO)

In a shocking incident in Nizampet, Telangana, a stranger broke into a woman's house, leaving residents both startled and concerned about their safety. The man, when confronted by the woman, proceeds to jump from the parapet and flee the scene.

'They are trying to kill me'

Caught on video, the incident occurred when the woman saw the intruder in her house. Startled by his presence, she demanded an explanation. To this the man, shockingly replied, "They are trying to kill me outside."

Watch the video below

In the video that has since gone viral on social media platforms, the woman is seen telling the stranger to step outside. She also asks him his name; however, he does not answer her. He then proceeds to go out of her house and jumps down two floors from the parapet and fleeing the scene.

The stranger remained unidentified.