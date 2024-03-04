 Telangana Shocker: Suspected Intruder Enters Woman's House In Bachupally, Jumps From 2nd Floor When Confronted (VIDEO)
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaTelangana Shocker: Suspected Intruder Enters Woman's House In Bachupally, Jumps From 2nd Floor When Confronted (VIDEO)

Telangana Shocker: Suspected Intruder Enters Woman's House In Bachupally, Jumps From 2nd Floor When Confronted (VIDEO)

The man, when confronted by the woman, proceeds to jump from the parapet and flee the scene.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 03:25 PM IST
article-image

In a shocking incident in Nizampet, Telangana, a stranger broke into a woman's house, leaving residents both startled and concerned about their safety. The man, when confronted by the woman, proceeds to jump from the parapet and flee the scene.

'They are trying to kill me'

Caught on video, the incident occurred when the woman saw the intruder in her house. Startled by his presence, she demanded an explanation. To this the man, shockingly replied, "They are trying to kill me outside."

Watch the video below

Read Also
Viral VIDEO: Youths Attack Young Woman With Lathi & Belt After Brawl Outside Summit Building In...
article-image

In the video that has since gone viral on social media platforms, the woman is seen telling the stranger to step outside. She also asks him his name; however, he does not answer her. He then proceeds to go out of her house and jumps down two floors from the parapet and fleeing the scene.

The stranger remained unidentified.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

ISRO Chief S Somnath Was Diagnosed With Cancer During Aditya L1 Launch

ISRO Chief S Somnath Was Diagnosed With Cancer During Aditya L1 Launch

24-Year-Old Techie From Vizag Collapses And Dies On Field During Cricket Match In Hyderabad

24-Year-Old Techie From Vizag Collapses And Dies On Field During Cricket Match In Hyderabad

Damage To Public Property Caused By Miscreants Will Be Compensated, Assures Uttarakhand Govt

Damage To Public Property Caused By Miscreants Will Be Compensated, Assures Uttarakhand Govt

Telangana Shocker: Suspected Intruder Enters Woman's House In Bachupally, Jumps From 2nd Floor When...

Telangana Shocker: Suspected Intruder Enters Woman's House In Bachupally, Jumps From 2nd Floor When...

Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Meets BJP Chief JP Nadda Ahead Of Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections

Bhojpuri Star Pawan Singh Meets BJP Chief JP Nadda Ahead Of Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections