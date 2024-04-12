Telangana Shocker: 19-Yr-Old Girl Student Commits Suicide In Velala Village After Parents Refuse To Get Her Phone Repaired

Telangana Shocker: 19-Yr-Old Girl Student Commits Suicide After Parents Refuse To Get Her Phone Repaired | @TeluguScribe

Mancherial: In an incident that has sent shivers across the entire fraternity of parents who are leaving no stone unturned in providing the best possible for their children while at the same time are trying to act tough in a few situations in a bid to ensure appropriate upbringing, a young girl has reportedly committed suicide because her parents refused to get her mobile phone repaired. The incident was reported on March 12th, Thursday in Velala village of Jaipur Mandal of Mancherial district of Telangana. The deceased has been identified as 19 year old Saishuma who is the daughter of Pyaga Sarakka and Swamy residing in Velala village. Saishuma is sirvived by a brother too.

Saishuma was student of 1st year of her bachelors degree course. Her parents work daily at near by farms. As per local media reports, Saishuma's phone had got damaged and she tried to convince her parents to get it repaired. Her parents refused to get it repaired saying that Saishuma is often irresponsible while using her gadgets. Saishuma claimed that her parents would have easily got convinced if his brother would have been in a similar condition. She reportedly took the drastic step when her parents were away for work. Police have initiated an investigation to find out if there was any other theory behind her death apart from the conflict over getting the phone repaired.

Similar past incident

This is not the first time when a teenager has taken a drastic step over parents disciplining the children. Earlier in April, in a tragic and shocking incident that had surfaced from Begusarai in Bihar, a school going girl student committed a suicide by hanging her self out of anguish and stress. Local media reports had claimed that she had taken the drastic step as she lost her cool after being scolded by her mother and her grandmother over a trivial fight with her friend in her locality. The student got angry over the scolding by her mother and grandmother and committed suicide by hanging herself around her neck.