Telangana: School Girl Seriously Injured After Being Struck By Speeding Bike In Hyderabad's Shadnagar; Shocking Video Surfaces

In Shadnagar area of Telangana's Hyderabad, a school girl heading home from school was struck by a speeding motorcycle. The riders fled the scene after the collision, leaving the girl seriously injured. Local residents promptly came to her aid and rushed her to the hospital for immediate medical attention.

The accident took place at MalliKarjuna colony in Shad Nagar, right in front of the Sri Shishu Mandir. The location is equipped with speed breakers to prevent accidents caused by vehicles speeding in the vicinity of the school.

Overspeeding menace in Telangana

The accident has once again raised questions over issue of overspeeding vehicles in state of Telangana.

The accident comes just a day after three morning walkers, including a mother and child, lost their lives and four others sustained injuries afetr they were struck by a car at Suncity Bandlaguda. The mother, child, and another woman tragically succumbed to their injuries at the scene.

Following the incident, the driver of the car abandoned the vehicle and fled from the spot, leaving behind a scene of devastation.

According to eyewitnesses, the car involved in the accident was reportedly traveling at a high speed when the driver lost control, resulting in the collision with the pedestrians.