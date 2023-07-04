Telangana: Drunk Man Urinates Near Shivaji Statue; Angry Mob Attacks & Parades Him On Road; Visuals Surface

A mob assaulted a drunk man and paraded him amid loud religious sloganeering. | Twitter

A mob in Telangana's Gajwal town of Siddipet district assaulted a drunk man and paraded him amid loud religious sloganeering. The drunk person had allegedly urinated near a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. A group of Hindu locals, seeing the man urinating, got infuriated, assaulted him and made him apologise. All this drama occurred in Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's constituency on Monday night.

Visuals of the incident

Visuals of the incident that surfaced online show people forcing the man to clean the place with water, kicking him, parading him shirtless and forcing him to chant "Jai Shri Ram". A video shows him being forced to even lick the spot where he urinated.

A policeman tried to help the man from the crowd but with little avail. During all his mishap, the mob is seen sloganeering with "Jai Shri Ram", "Bharat Mata ki Jai", and "Chatrapati Shivaji ki jai".

Police beefs up security

Since the incident, Police have increased patrolling and is on high alert. The person who urinated has been arrested and remanded in custody. Sections 294, 295A and 504 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered on him.

Based on the video evidence against the people that led the mob, the police say that action will be taken against them also.

Though the situation in the area is currently under control, earlier after the incident, Muslims from neighbouring Sangapur had gathered at the spot, to protest and had called for a bandh.