Telangana scheme for Dalit families

Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief K Chandrasekhar Rao | PTI Photo

Under this,a one-time grant of Rs10 lakh is provided to each Dalit family, for their self-employment and empowerment in social and economic sectors. The Dalit Bandhu is a mega cash transfer scheme in the world.

The state has extended the Rs10 lakh grant to each Dalit family without bank linking and repayment burden. Beneficiaries are free to engage any business. They can also collectively engage enterprises of their liking. The Dalit Rakshana Nidhi was created to protect Dalits from unforeseen risks. Telangana is the only state which provided a 10% quota for government licences in profit enterprises like fertilisers, medical and liquor shops. About 262 Dalits have benefited and received the licences for liquor shops.

In financial year 2021- 22, under the scheme, 40,000 Dalitfamilies received a financial aid of Rs4,000 crore.In the first quarter of this fiscal, it is proposed to provide Rs17,700 crore assistance to over 1.75 lakh families.