 Telangana Plane Crash Video: 2 Pilots Killed As IAF Pilatus Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Medak
Telangana Plane Crash Video: 2 Pilots Killed As IAF Pilatus Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Medak

According to officials, the crash took place at around 8:55 am during training at Air Force Academy near Dindigul district. The pilots include an instructor and one cadet.

ANIUpdated: Monday, December 04, 2023, 11:39 AM IST
2 Pilots Killed As IAF Pilatus Trainer Aircraft Crashes In Medak | Twitter

Medak, December 4: Two Indian Air Force (IAF) pilots were killed in action when their Pilatus trainer aircraft crashed at Toopran town in Telangana's Medak district on Monday morning, IAF officials said. According to officials, the crash took place at around 8:55 am during training at Air Force Academy near Dindigul district. The pilots include an instructor and one cadet.

SP, Medak, Rohini said that the aircraft crashed near Toopran. "It's a Training Aircraft from Dundigul airport. There were two people inside the aircraft, one trainer and a trainee. The airport staff and clue team are on the spot. The fire fighters doused the fire," SP Rohini said.

Police are combing the area to find if there are body remains

"They are trying to find out if there are any survivors. They are combing the area to find if there are body remains. Further details awaited," the SP added. The reason for the accident is yet to be known.

