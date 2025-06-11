 Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In Medak; ₹2.17 Crore Unexplained Wealth Unearthed
Telangana News: CBI Registers Disproportionate Assets Case Against Ex-Ordnance Factory Official In Medak; ₹2.17 Crore Unexplained Wealth Unearthed

Somendra SharmaUpdated: Wednesday, June 11, 2025, 11:07 PM IST
CBI books ex-Ordnance Factory officer, wife in DA case; raids yield key documents in Telangana | Representative image

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a Disproportionate Assets case on 09.06.2025 against the then Stores In-charge of Ordnance Factory, Medak, Telangana and his wife on allegations that the said accused while holding the office as Stores In-charge, OFMK Scale-04 Officer, Ordnance Factory, Medak, Telangana, during the check period between 01.01.2010 and 30.06.2024 had intentionally enriched himself and his family members illicitly by amassing pecuniary resources and properties to the tune of Rs 2,17,60,582/- which are disproportionate to his known sources of income for which he cannot satisfactorily account for.

Follow us on

