Telangana Minister Sridhar Babu's Convoy Vehicle Hits IPS Officer On Duty, Video Goes Viral

A video of an accident is circulating on social media, showing an police officer being struck by a vehicle in the convoy of Telangana Minister D Sridahar Babu.

According to news reports, Paritosh Pankaj, Assistant Superintendent of Police from Bhadradri Kothagudem district sustained injuries when a vehicle collided with him from behind while he was on duty, guiding the other vehicles of the convoy.

VIDEO | IPS Paritosh Pankaj, who is posted as ASP Bhadradri Kothagudem district, #Telangana, was hit by a convoy vehicle during the visit of the minister Sridhar Babu. He is under treatment.



(Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/KuK8JCzn5L — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 12, 2024

IPS officer Paritosh Pankaj fell to the ground after being hit, fortunately avoiding being run over by the wheels. The video of the accident is making round on internet.

According to reports, Ministers D Sridhar Babu and Ponnam Prabhakar arrived together at the agriculture market yard. As the ministers' vehicle entered, Pankaj, while instructing his subordinates to close the barricades, failed to notice another car, a pilot vehicle of Sridhar Babu, approaching from behind. Pankaj was seen rushing and positioned himself in the middle of the road. The car approached quickly and collided with him from behind.

Fortunately, he fell to one side and narrowly avoided being run over by the car's wheels. Promptly, policemen at the scene rushed to his aid and transported him to a nearby hospital. He sustained injuries to his jaw and other minor injuries. The ministers were scheduled to meet with Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy inside the market yard. However, the CM arrived early, whereas the ministers, who traveled by road, arrived later. Subsequently, Pankaj was transferred to Hyderabad for further medical treatment.