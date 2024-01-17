Telangana: Man Dies After Suffering Heart Attack On Palm Tree In Bhuvanagiri, Body Found Hanging Upside Down (Video)

Man suffers heart attack on Palm tree | X

Bhuvanagiri, January 17: A man suffered a heart attack on a palm tree in Telangana and died on the spot. The tragic incident took place in Telangana's Bhuvanagiri city. A video of the dead man being brought down from the palm tree surfaced online on Wednesday, January 17. The deceased man was identified as Lakshmayya. He was a resident of Rajannagudem village.

According to reports, Lakshmayya climbed a palm tree to get Neera, the unfermented nectar from the palm trees. Neera is a sweet non-alcoholic drink with a mild aroma of the ripe palm fruit. While he was on the tree, he reportedly suffered a heart attack and died immediately. His body was found hanging upside down on the palm tree.

When informed, the authorities reached the spot and found Lakshmayya dead on the palm tree. Later, a crane was brought to bring down the dead body. In the video, a man was seen tied to the crane's hook and pulling the body down from the tree. It remained unclear what led to the heart attack. Further details were awaited.